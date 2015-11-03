Sprint's net loss narrows as cost cuts take hold

Nov 3 Sprint Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. wireless carrier, reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company turns around its business by cutting costs and upgrading its networks.

The company's net loss narrowed to $585 million, or 15 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from $765 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1l5T2sh)

Sprint, majority-owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said net operating revenue fell 6 percent to $7.98 billion from $8.49 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)