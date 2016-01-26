Sprint posts smaller loss

Viacom's Paramount Pictures inks deal with Chinese film companies
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Sprint Corp, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by cost cuts and higher number of subscriber additions.
Net loss fell to $836 million, or 21 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.38 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sprint's net operating revenue fell 9.7 percent to $8.11 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
* Reported updated clinical, biomarker data from ongoing study of DKN-01
* CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME OF $10.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016 WAS VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED FROM Q3