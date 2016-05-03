Sprint's revenue falls due to heavy discounts

May 3 Sprint Corp, the No.4 U.S. wireless carrier, said its quarterly revenue fell 2.5 percent as it gave big discounts to attract more subscribers.

The company's net operating revenue fell to $8.07 billion in the fourth quarter ended March 31 from $8.28 billion a year earlier.

Sprint's net loss widened to $554 million, or 14 cents per share, from $224 million, or 6 cents per share. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)