Sprint's revenue falls due to heavy discounts

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Sprint Corp, the No.4 U.S. wireless carrier, said its quarterly revenue fell 2.5 percent as it gave big discounts to attract more subscribers.
The company's net operating revenue fell to $8.07 billion in the fourth quarter ended March 31 from $8.28 billion a year earlier.
Sprint's net loss widened to $554 million, or 14 cents per share, from $224 million, or 6 cents per share. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.