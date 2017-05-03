UPDATE 2-Sprint says quarterly loss narrows, subscriber growth strong

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
By Anjali Athavaley
May 3 Sprint Corp on Wednesday said its quarterly loss narrowed as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier cut costs and recorded strong subscriber growth.
The net loss for the company, majority owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, slimmed to $283 million, or 7 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $554 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue rose 5.8 percent to $8.54 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected a net loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $7.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sprint added 42,000 postpaid phone subscribers, or those who pay a monthly bill, in the quarter.
"Their postpaid phone number was relatively strong," said Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson. "For a change they were able to do that without sacrificing a huge number of prepaid subscribers."
Prepaid subscribers rose 180,000 on a net basis in what Sprint said was a return to growth for the first time in two years.
Sprint said it cut costs by $2.1 billion in its 2016 fiscal year, bringing the total reduction over the last two years to $3.4 billion as it executes a turnaround plan.
The company is likely to face questions about merger prospects from analysts during a conference call later Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission barred merger talks among telecommunications companies for over a year as the agency conducted a $19.8 billion auction of airwaves from broadcasters for wireless use.
Sprint did not participate in the auction but was not permitted to talk to companies that were. Now that the FCC-mandated quiet period is over, it can have discussions.
Shares were 1 percent higher to $9.16 in premarket trading. (Additional reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.