UPDATE 1-Sprint to buy a third of Jay Z's music streaming service Tidal

By Anjali Athavaley
Jan 23 U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp
said on Monday it would buy 33 percent of Tidal, a music
streaming service owned by rapper Jay Z, marking a move to more
content driven services in a highly competitive wireless market.
Sprint paid $200 million for the stake, and Jay Z and each
of the company's two dozen artist-owners will remain part
owners, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Sprint shares rose 3.4 percent to $9.23 in midday trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
The deal would make exclusive content from Tidal available
to Sprint's 45 million retail customers. Sprint Chief Executive
Marcelo Claure will join Tidal's board.
The partnership comes as wireless carriers try to capitalize
on the popularity of music streaming services. In 2014, rival
T-Mobile US said it would allow customers to listen to
services like Spotify and Pandora without it counting toward
their data use. Last year, it expanded the list, adding Amazon
Music and ESPN Radio among others.
Tidal calls itself an "artist-owned" service backed by Kanye
West, Jay Z's wife Beyoncé and Madonna among others, and is
available in more than 52 countries.
Jay Z bought Tidal for roughly $56 million in 2015. Apple
Inc was in talks to buy Tidal to boost its Apple Music
service, according to a Wall Street Journal report in June.
(Additional reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Martina D'Couto and Andrew Hay)