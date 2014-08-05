Sprint drops bid to buy T-Mobile -WSJ

Aug 5 Sprint Corp has dropped its bid to
acquire No. 4 U.S. carrier T-Mobile U.S. Inc because
the challenge of securing approval for the deal was "too steep,"
the Wall Street Journal cited unidentified sources as saying.
Sprint and its parent, SoftBank Corp, decided it
would be too difficult to win approval from regulators, the
Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying.
Sprint had been working on a deal with Deutsche Telekom AG
, T-Mobile's majority owner. French telecom firm Iliad
is also in talks with investors to improve its own
competing bid for the carrier, three sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
