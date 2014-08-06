版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 21:46 BJT

U.S. FCC chief lauds end of potential Sprint/T-Mobile merger

WASHINGTON Aug 6 U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday said maintaining four large U.S. wireless carriers was "good for American consumers" after news that two of them, Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US, were abandoning plans for a merger.

Sprint "now has an opportunity to focus their efforts on robust competition," Wheeler said in a brief statement.

U.S. regulators, including antitrust chief Bill Baer and Wheeler, have been unusually public about their skepticism of a merger of the two carriers. (Reporting by Ros Krasny and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐