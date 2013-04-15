版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 21:31 BJT

Dish says has not withdrawn its Clearwire offer

NEW YORK, April 15 Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said on Monday that the company has not withdrawn Dish's acquisition offer for Clearwire Corp but that it would honor the terms of an agreement Clearwire made with Sprint Nextel Corp.

Dish made a $3.30 per share counteroffer for Clearwire in January after Sprint agreed to buy out Clearwire for $2.97 per share. Then Dish announced a $25.5 billion offer for Sprint Nextel on Monday, trumping a $20 billion agreement for Japan's Softbank Corp to buy Sprint.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐