Dish Network in $2.5 bln debt sale to fund Sprint bid

May 14 Dish Network Corp on Tuesday said a subsidiary would sell $2.5 billion in debt to help finance Dish's proposed $25 billion acquisition of Sprint Nextel Corp.

Dish said if the Sprint deal did not take place by a certain date, the subsidiary would redeem all the notes. Reuters reported last week that SoftBank Corp, which already has a deal to buy Sprint, had asked banks not to finance Dish's unsolicited bid for the company.
