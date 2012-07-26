Sprint 2nd-quarter loss widens, subscribers leave

NEW YORK, July 26 Sprint Nextel Corp on
Thursday posted a wider quarterly loss as customers left the No.
3 U.S. mobile service.
Sprint reported a loss of 246,000 subscribers in the
quarter, compared with the average expectation of about 203,000
subscriber losses, according to five analysts contacted by
Reuters.
The quarterly loss widened to $1.37 billion or 46 cents per
share, from $847 million, or 28 cents per share, in the year-ago
quarter.
Net operating revenue rose to $8.8 billion from $8.3
billion. Analysts expected $8.727 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.