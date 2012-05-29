版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 22:20 BJT

Sprint arranges $1 bln credit to buy Ericsson gear

NEW YORK May 29 Sprint Nextel said on Tuesday that it had arranged a credit facility of $1 billion to buy network equipment from Ericsson for its high-speed wireless project.

The No. 3 U.S. mobile provider said it entered the credit agreement, which expires in March 2017, with Deutsche Bank and a syndicate of other banks.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐