Sprint set to raise $1.1 bln from sale/lease-back deal

Nov 20 Sprint Corp said it would raise
about $1.1 billion in cash by selling and then leasing back some
leased-out mobile devices to a company whose backers include
SoftBank Group Corp.
Sprint also cut its full year adjusted EBITDA forecast to
$6.8 billion-$7.1 billion from $7.2 billion-$7.6 billion, based
on the deal and the inclusion of "transformation program costs."
Sprint shares were down 4.2 percent at $3.88 in premarket
trading on Friday.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)