UPDATE 3-Sprint to start selling iPhone 5 mid-Oct -WSJ

* AT&T, Verizon, Sprint to sell iPhone 5 mid-Oct -WSJ
* Sprint would be only iPhone service with unlimited data
* Sprint shares close 10 pct higher
(Adds T-Mobile comment and background on Android)
NEW YORK, Aug 23 Sprint Nextel (S.N) will start
selling the next version of the Apple iPhone in mid-October,
according to a report in the Wall Street Journal that cited
unnamed sources.
Sprint, the third U.S. operator to become a cellphone
distributor for Apple Inc (AAPL.O), would be the only iPhone
provider offering unlimited use data services for a flat monthly
fee if it sticks with its current wireless data offerings.
Verizon Wireless and AT&T will also start selling the
device -- dubbed the iPhone 5 -- in mid-October, according to
the story. Sprint, AT&T and Verizon declined comment and an
Apple spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
A mid-October launch for the next iPhone agrees with Verizon's
expectation, announced in July, that it would have a new iPhone in
the fall. [ID:nN1E76L07I]
AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Wireless already sell the iPhone
4 but these companies have eliminated flat-fee data plans and
instead charge more for customers who use more data services.
Sprint shares closed 10.1 percent higher on Tuesday. An
iPhone with unlimited data services is expected to help Sprint,
which has been losing subscribers to its rivals, to start
reporting net customer additions again, one analyst said.
"Combined with the company's marketing focus on its
unlimited plan, iPhone would drive a rebound in subscriber
growth," said Mizuho analyst Michael Nelson who said it could
help Sprint exceed his expectation for fourth-quarter net
subscriber additions of about 190,000.
Since Verizon and Sprint use the same network technology,
analysts have long speculated that it made sense for Apple to
widen its distribution to Sprint. While Sprint executives have
previously said they would like to sell the iPhone, they have
never confirmed they were in talks with Apple to do so.
If Sprint gets the iPhone in October, No. 4 U.S. service
T-Mobile USA will be the only national U.S. operator without
rights to sell the device. But T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche
Telekom (DTEGn.DE), is seeking regulatory approval for its plan to
be bought by AT&T for $39 billion.
Asked about iPhone, T-Mobile USA spokesman Tom Harlin said
that "ultimately that's Apple's decision." Harlin also said:
"We're still focused on Android as our number one priority."
Smartphones based on Google's (GOOG.O) Android operating
system outsold the iPhone in the second quarter of this year.
One problem that money-losing Sprint would face when
selling the iPhone is the higher costs associated as operators
tend to pay Apple higher subsidies for the device than for
other phones.
"If they were to receive the iPhone I would expect their
handset subsidies would increase and it would have a near-term
negative impact to margins," Nelson said.
This could be a tough sell for some investors, especially
those who pushed its shares down 20 percent when it reported
quarterly results on July 28 as many were skeptical it could
meet its profit target for the year. [ID:nN1E76R02W]
"Some investors would welcome subscriber growth and others
would worry about the increased cost," said Nelson. "The bulls
would argue it's well worth the cost because it would be
accretive to long term margins."
Verizon Wireless -- a venture of Verizon Communications
(VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) -- started selling iPhones
in February, ending AT&T's three years of exclusive U.S. rights
for the the device.
Sprint shares closed up 33 cents at $3.59 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Poornima Gupta in
San Francisco; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Phil Berlowitz)