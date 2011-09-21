Sprint CEO: 2011 targets exclude any iPhone launch

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Sprint Nextel (S.N) would need to change its full year guidance for 2011 if the company started selling the Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhone, Chief Executive Dan Hesse said on Wednesday.

While Hesse declined to comment on whether or not Sprint will sell the next version of iPhone, he told a Goldman Sachs investor conference that the company did not include iPhone sales in its previously announced guidance for 2011.

Hesse said that in order to meet full-year targets the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider would need to have a "very strong fourth quarter." The Apple iPhone is currently sold by AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).