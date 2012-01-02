Sprint gives LightSquared 30 more days to get FCC nod

Jan 2 Sprint Nextel Corp extended a
Dec. 31 deadline for LightSquared Inc, with which it may share
infrastructure, to get a regulatory clearance for operating a
planned telecommunications network.
"We agreed to extend the deadline for 30 days," a Sprint
spokesperson told Reuters by email.
The agreement between the two companies for sharing network
infrastructure is subject to LightSquared obtaining approval
from the United States Federal Communications Commission
regarding some interference issues.
In July, LightSquared, bankrolled by billionaire Philip
Falcone, agreed to pay Sprint $9 billion over 11 years to build
a high-speed wireless network that the telecommunications
startup will use to sell wholesale services.
But before it can build its network, LightSquared has to
prove to regulators that it can eliminate interference problems
with satellite services used in everything from airline
navigation to agriculture and construction.