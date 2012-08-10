版本:
New Issue-Sprint Nextel Corp sells $1.5 bln notes

Aug 10 Sprint Nextel Corp on Thursday sold
$1.5 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SPRINT NEXTEL CORPORATION 

AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 7 PCT       MATURITY    08/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7 PCT        SETTLEMENT  08/14/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 568 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

