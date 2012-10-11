Sprint confirms investment talks with Softbank

UPDATE 1-VimpelCom returns to growth as turnaround strategy progresses
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
Oct 11 Sprint Nextel Corp confirmed that it is engaged in talks with Japan's Softbank Corp about a potential "substantial investment" in Sprint.
This transaction could involve a change of control of Sprint, the company said in a statement.
The company does not intend to comment on the matter further unless and until an agreement is reached, it said.
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.
