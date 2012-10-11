版本:
Sprint confirms investment talks with Softbank

Oct 11 Sprint Nextel Corp confirmed that it is engaged in talks with Japan's Softbank Corp about a potential "substantial investment" in Sprint.

This transaction could involve a change of control of Sprint, the company said in a statement.

The company does not intend to comment on the matter further unless and until an agreement is reached, it said.

