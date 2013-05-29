UPDATE 5-Sprint, SoftBank agree to U.S. national security deal

By Alina Selyukh
May 29 Sprint Nextel Corp and Japan's
SoftBank Corp said on Wednesday they had reached a
national security agreement with U.S. authorities, overcoming a
major hurdle for the Japanese company's $20.1 billion bid to
control the wireless carrier.
Even with that approval, there are still a number of
regulatory, congressional and investor hurdles facing SoftBank
before it can close on its plan to break into the U.S. market.
One influential U.S. senator said on Wednesday he was "carefully
examining" the approval to see if it eased his security
concerns.
The companies said they had received notice from the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
that it had completed its national security review of the
proposed deal and there were no unresolved issues.
The approval was a blow to Dish Network, which
launched an unsolicited $25 billion offer for Sprint in April.
Dish has mounted an aggressive lobbying campaign, trying to
convince Washington decision-makers that foreign ownership of
Sprint posed threats to U.S. national security.
In a statement late on Wednesday, Dish said the CFIUS
agreement failed to address the relevant national security
concerns, and the company called on Congress to conduct a review
of the whole process.
On paper, all that stands in SoftBank's way now is approval
from the government's "Team Telecom" security panel, the Federal
Communications Commission and Sprint shareholders.
Dish, however, has been drumming up worries about the deal
among lawmakers, regulators and investors, and now hopes those
concerns could delay the FCC vote long enough for the
shareholders to vote on June 12 on SoftBank's bid.
The FCC's transactions team is still reviewing SoftBank's
bid for its market impact and no draft approval has yet
circulated among the three commissioners' offices, two FCC
sources said on Wednesday. A non-binding 180-day deadline for
completing the review expires on Wednesday but the agency
routinely extends flexible timelines.
The FCC traditionally can be reluctant to act in a way that
would influence shareholders, and it remained unclear whether
acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn's office would choose to follow
CFIUS and act before a shareholder vote.
The chair's office declined comment.
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS
To alleviate some national security concerns, SoftBank and
Sprint agreed to several conditions, including giving the
Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and the
Department of Justice the power to review and veto new equipment
purchases in certain circumstances.
Sprint disclosed some of the conditions in its filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The
companies would also appoint a new Sprint board member, to be
approved by the U.S. government, to oversee national security
compliance.
As part of the deal with CFIUS, sources previously told
Reuters that SoftBank had also agreed to remove equipment made
by China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from Sprint and
Clearwire Corp's networks if the deal was completed by
the end of 2016.
Last week, Clearwire's board recommended Sprint's sweetened
buyout offer for the company after Sprint raised its bid.
The question remains whether CFIUS approval with such
conditions will ease the concerns of Senators Charles Schumer
and John McCain, both of whom have sent letters to the FCC
calling for careful scrutiny of SoftBank's offer on national
security grounds.
"CFIUS has agreed that there are security concerns here, and
we're carefully examining the conditions they've imposed to
address them," Schumer said in a statement issued by his office.
One analyst said that in the end, even with those concerns,
SoftBank was likely to win the approvals it needs.
"McCain and Schumer are not your average senators, so their
concerns will definitely get maximum attention at the agencies.
But Japan is considered a friendly country, an ally and unless
there's more to come on the national security issue, I suspect
regulators will end up greenlighting the deal," said Paul
Gallant, a telecom policy analyst at Guggenheim Partners.
Japanese mobile operator SoftBank agreed to buy a 70 percent
stake in Sprint last October.
Sprint shares rose 0.1 percent to $7.28 on Wednesday, while
Dish fell 2.2 percent to $39.25.