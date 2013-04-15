Dish bid for Sprint raises questions for SoftBank bond offer

The USD2bn-equivalent deal - split between two tranches of euros and dollars in seven-year bullet format - purportedly drew strong interest on the US leg of its road show last week. But some say the Japanese telecoms giant may now be forced to sweeten the terms of the bond sale.

"The Dish offer is likely going to result in SoftBank having to upsize their bid for Sprint," said Scott Dinsdale, a vice president for KDP Investment Advisors, a research and asset management firm.

Dinsdale said that while he saw little probability of the Dish bid for Sprint being completed, "Investors might demand a little bit more for the bond offering to compensate for the uncertainty."

Whispers circulated last week that the US dollar tranche could be offered at a yield of around 4.625%-4.875%.

The SoftBank deal will roadshow in London until Tuesday before moving to Hong Kong on April 18. Pricing on the transaction, which is not contingent on the Sprint Nextel deal, is expected soon after the roadshows wind up via lead-left bookrunner Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank also acted as lead-left on Dish Network's USD2.3bn high-yield debt offering this month, which priced more than double what was planned with the intention of "funding further wireless and spectrum-related strategic acquisitions."

Dish said it intended to fund its bid for Sprint with USD8.2bn in cash from its balance sheet as well as debt financing, having actively built up its war chest by pricing USD6.7bn through four appearances in the high-yield bond market over the past year.

The cost of protecting Sprint Nextel Corp's debt rose sharply on Monday in response to the news, with five-year CDS on the name climbing 34.25bp to 334.

Bonds from Dish moved lower during this morning's session as the company's 5.125% 2020 notes were quoted at 97.25-98.25, down one to two points, while the 5.875% notes due 2022 are two points lower at 100.50-101.50.