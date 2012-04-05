UPDATE 1-Sprint seeks hit with advanced-camera EVO phone

By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 4 Sprint Nextel, the No.3
U.S. mobile service, is hoping to turn heads next month with the
EVO 4G LTE, an HTC Corp phone with an advanced camera,
a big screen, a high-speed wireless connection and crisper voice
call quality.
However the device may not immediately support fast data
services and the new sound technology as it is expected to hit
store shelves before Sprint launches services based on a
multi-billion-dollar network upgrade it plans to kick off around
mid-year.
The EVO 4G LTE will have much of the same technology HTC is
putting into phones that rivals AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA
plan to sell, but Sprint is hoping that its popular EVO brand
and some design changes will help make the device a hit.
Fared Adib, Sprint's vice president for product development
told Reuters that it made sense for Sprint to stick with the EVO
brand as the company has sold 7 million EVO devices in the
roughly two years since its first launch.
The latest device, which customers will be able to pre-order
for $199.99 starting on May 7, comes which a 4.7 inch display.
It also comes with an 8 megapixel camera with features that are
more often found in high-end cameras than smartphones.
For example, the phone's camera can take multiple shots when
the user presses a button once, a feature known as continuous
shooting. It can also capture still photographs even when the
camera is in video mode.
"It's something professional photographers will appreciate,
but everyday photographers will also want it," Adib said.
Adib would not give the phone's exact launch date but said
that the company typically launches its devices a few weeks
after pre-orders begin.
The phone will support a new high-speed fourth generation
(4G) service Sprint is building into its network with a
technology known as Long Term Evolution. Sprint is investing $7
billion on LTE, which is expecting to increase data speeds by
about 10 times its older network.
Sprint plans to launch LTE services in its first markets
around the middle of 2012, according to its president of network
operations, Steve Elfman, who told Reuters at a Sprint event
that LTE network support "will follow" soon after the phone
launch.
While this may disappoint some customers, looking to
immediately take advantage of the phone's faster speeds,
Current Analysis analyst Avi Greengart said it may not hurt
sales too much.
"Would you buy a 3G Sprint phone with a two-year contract
when you know that its about to move to 4G?" he asked.
The same will be the case with the device's so-called High
Definition (HD) voice capability, which Sprint may be the first
to launch in the U.S. market. HD voice makes calls clearer and
reduces the amount of background noise, according to Sprint.
The technology will work once Sprint has upgraded its
network and will also require both customers to have phones
supporting HD Voice.
Ovum analyst Jan Dawson said that the phone should help
Sprint hold the interest of its existing customers who are
looking to upgrade their phone to the next new thing.
But he added, "I don't think there's anything in this phone
that will make customers move from another carrier."