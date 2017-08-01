FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint swings to a profit as subscribers grow
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
2017年8月1日

Sprint swings to a profit as subscribers grow

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp on Tuesday swung to a quarterly profit for the first time in three years as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier launched aggressive new promotions during the period to win subscribers.

The company, majority owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp , said net income was $206 million, or 5 cents per share in the first quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $302 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue was $8.16 billion, up from $8.01 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected a net loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $8.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by W Simon

