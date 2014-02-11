版本:
Sprint reports 4th-quarter revenue increase, subscriber growth

NEW YORK Feb 11 Sprint Corp, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider, on Tuesday reported an increase in quarterly revenue that was ahead of analysts' expectations and said it added wireless subscribers in the fourth quarter.

The company, which is 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said its loss narrowed to $1.04 billion, or 26 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $1.32 billion, or 44 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $9.14 billion from $9.01 billion. The average analyst estimate was $8.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
