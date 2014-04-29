Sprint revenues rise, match estimates

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
NEW YORK, April 29 Sprint Corp, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider, on Tuesday reported an increase in quarterly revenue that was in line with analysts' expectations and said it lost wireless subscribers in the first quarter.
The company, which is 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said its operating losses narrowed to $151 million, or 0.04 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $643 million, or 21 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $8.88 billion from $8.8 billion, matching the average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V