UPDATE 3-Sprint adds customers, revenues slip during turnaround

By Malathi Nayak
May 5 Sprint Corp added 1.2 million net
customers and reported a 6.7 percent drop in revenue in the
fiscal fourth quarter as the No.3 U.S. wireless company ramped
up its turnaround efforts.
Shares in Sprint were down 1.4 percent at $5.08 in afternoon
trading.
Under Chief Executive Marcelo Claure, the company has been
reducing costs, trimming staff and adding stores. Since taking
on the top post at Sprint nine months ago, Claure has focused on
improving subscriber metrics through offers such as cutting
bills in half to switch from other carriers, doubling its data
capacity and hand-delivery of new phones.
Sprint, 80-percent owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp,
said on Tuesday it added 1.2 million net customers, the highest
in about three years, compared with a net loss of 383,000
customers last year.
The company said it burned $914 million in cash in the
quarter. Analysts have raised concern over Sprint's heavy
spending to acquire customers and whether it can balance costs
with investments in network upgrades.
"If we continue to grow or grow faster than anticipated,
there's always the debt market, equity market and the spectrum
market," CEO Marcelo Claure said in an interview. "Lastly
there's a pretty big shareholder (SoftBank) that is doing well
financially...I'm not concerned."
Sprint's current liquidity is over $7.5 billion, Claure
added.
On the Sprint platform, it added 211,000 new postpaid
customers, or wireless subscribers who pay on a monthly basis
after usage, compared to the loss of 231,000 customers a year
ago.
Postpaid churn, or the rate of customer defections, was 1.84
percent, down from 2.11 percent a year ago.
Wireless carriers have been going after each others'
subscribers with promotions and incentives that have weighed on
growth.
About 25 percent of Sprint's customer base is on discounted
plans, said Jefferies & Co analyst Mike McCormack.
As that grows, "the pressure on the average revenue per user
could be pretty significant" in the second half of 2015,
McCormack said.
The company said net operating revenue fell 6.7 percent to
$8.3 billion, slightly below analysts' forecast of $8.43
billion.
Sprint's net loss widened to $224 million, or 6 cents per
share, in the three months ended March 31, from $151 million, or
4 cents per share, a year earlier.
This was in line with analysts' estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sprint forecast capital expenditures of approximately $5
billion, excluding the impact of leased devices sold through
indirect channels.
