UPDATE 3-Sprint adds customers, revenues slip during turnaround

By Malathi Nayak

May 5 Sprint Corp added 1.2 million net customers and reported a 6.7 percent drop in revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter as the No.3 U.S. wireless company ramped up its turnaround efforts.

Shares in Sprint were down 1.4 percent at $5.08 in afternoon trading.

Under Chief Executive Marcelo Claure, the company has been reducing costs, trimming staff and adding stores. Since taking on the top post at Sprint nine months ago, Claure has focused on improving subscriber metrics through offers such as cutting bills in half to switch from other carriers, doubling its data capacity and hand-delivery of new phones.

Sprint, 80-percent owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said on Tuesday it added 1.2 million net customers, the highest in about three years, compared with a net loss of 383,000 customers last year.

The company said it burned $914 million in cash in the quarter. Analysts have raised concern over Sprint's heavy spending to acquire customers and whether it can balance costs with investments in network upgrades.

"If we continue to grow or grow faster than anticipated, there's always the debt market, equity market and the spectrum market," CEO Marcelo Claure said in an interview. "Lastly there's a pretty big shareholder (SoftBank) that is doing well financially...I'm not concerned."

Sprint's current liquidity is over $7.5 billion, Claure added.

On the Sprint platform, it added 211,000 new postpaid customers, or wireless subscribers who pay on a monthly basis after usage, compared to the loss of 231,000 customers a year ago.

Postpaid churn, or the rate of customer defections, was 1.84 percent, down from 2.11 percent a year ago.

Wireless carriers have been going after each others' subscribers with promotions and incentives that have weighed on growth.

About 25 percent of Sprint's customer base is on discounted plans, said Jefferies & Co analyst Mike McCormack.

As that grows, "the pressure on the average revenue per user could be pretty significant" in the second half of 2015, McCormack said.

The company said net operating revenue fell 6.7 percent to $8.3 billion, slightly below analysts' forecast of $8.43 billion.

Sprint's net loss widened to $224 million, or 6 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $151 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

This was in line with analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sprint forecast capital expenditures of approximately $5 billion, excluding the impact of leased devices sold through indirect channels. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Chizu Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and Andrew Hay)