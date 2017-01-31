Sprint reports smaller quarterly loss

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Sprint Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier cut costs as part of a turnaround plan.
The company, majority owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said its net loss narrowed to $479 million, or 12 cents per share, from $836 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue rose to $8.55 billion from $8.11 billion in the third quarter Dec. 31. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: