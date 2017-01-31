UPDATE 3-Sprint loss narrows as subscriber growth beats expectations

(Adds analyst and CEO quotes, updates share price)

By Anjali Athavaley and Aishwarya Venugopal

Jan 31 Sprint Corp reported on Tuesday a slimmer quarterly loss and revenue that beat estimates as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier added more subscribers than expected by Wall Street.

The company added 405,000 postpaid net subscribers, those who pay their bills monthly, in its third quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts were expecting an additional 380,000 such subscribers in the period, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Sprint, majority-owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said postpaid phone net additions of 368,000 were the highest in four years, topping those of rival AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications.

Sprint shares rose 3.7 percent to $9.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.

But the company said churn, or customer defections among wireless retail customers who pay bills monthly, increased to 1.67 percent of total wireless subscribers, compared with analysts' average estimate of 1.6 percent, according to FactSet.

Citi analyst Michael Rollins wrote that he viewed the results as a "check-the-box" quarter, "unlikely derailing the focus investors are placing on possible M&A scenarios for Sprint and the wireless category more broadly."

On a conference call with investors, Sprint Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure said the increase in churn was driven by more customers whose contracts were up for renewal and higher fees for device leasing plans.

Asked how he viewed Sprint's position in the overall market, Claure said, "it would seem to make sense that over the long term, further consolidation among the smaller players may be necessary to compete with the big two," adding that it was early.

Claure also elaborated on the company's plans to add 5,000 jobs in the United States as part of a previously disclosed pledge by SoftBank, saying the bulk of the additions would likely be sales agent positions previously based overseas.

Sprint's net loss narrowed to $479 million, or 12 cents per share, from $836 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected a loss of 9 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net operating revenue rose to $8.55 billion from $8.11 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $8.27, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said in 2015 that it aimed to cut fiscal 2016 expenses by as much as $2.5 billion through layoffs and cost controls. Sprint said it had reached $1.6 billion in cost reductions so far this fiscal year and that it expects further cost reductions in 2017. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Paul Simao)