SEC opens formal probe of Sprint tax collection

Aug 2 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has opened a formal investigation into Sprint Nextel
Corp's sales tax collection following a $300 million New
York court case against Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider.
Sprint said on Thursday in its quarterly filing with the SEC
that the regulator had issued the order for an investigation on
July 23. Sprint said it s cooperating with the SEC and does not
expect these matters to have a material adverse effect on its
financial position or the results of its operations.
The company, which said that the New York case is without
merit, said in the filing that it could not predict the outcome
or the timeframe for the conclusion of the SEC investigation.
New York State said in April that it was suing Sprint for
more than $300 million and accused it of committing tax fraud by
deliberately not collecting or paying millions of dollars of
taxes for its cellphone services.