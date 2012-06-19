Sprint in $19 mln settlement on cellphone charges

* Cellphone customers say were charged to send pictures
* Sprint to offer free service, fee waivers, rebates
* No. 3 U.S. mobile service provider denies wrongdoing
June 19 Sprint Nextel Corp has entered
into a $19 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit by U.S.
customers who accused the money-losing mobile service provider
of improperly charging them for using their cell phones to send
pictures.
The settlement resolves claims by customers nationwide with
unlimited "Everything Messaging" plans who accused Sprint of
failing to tell them about the charges, or how to properly use
their phones and avoid unnecessary charges.
According to papers filed on Monday with the U.S. District
Court in Newark, New Jersey, Sprint denied wrongdoing, but
agreed to settle to avoid the burden and expense of litigation.
Sprint was not immediately available on Tuesday for further
comment.
The accord covers customers from January 2008 to June 2012,
and gives customers a choice between free service, fee waivers,
credit adjustments, gift cards and cash, court papers show.
Sprint would pay $3 million to fund cash payments and
administrative costs, and lawyers for the customers would
receive up to $3.5 million, the papers show.
The settlement requires court approval. A hearing to
consider preliminary approval is scheduled for July 16 before
U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton.
Sprint is the third-largest U.S. mobile service provider.
The Overland Park, Kansas-based company lost $863 million in
the first quarter, twice as much as a year earlier, as its net
subscriber base shrank while rivals Verizon Wireless
and AT&T Inc added subscribers.
The case is Eoff et al v. Sprint Nextel Corp et al, U.S.
District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 10-01190.