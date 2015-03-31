版本:
Sprint settles shareholder lawsuit for $131 mln

March 31 Sprint Corp has agreed to a $131 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding shareholders by issuing false and misleading statements about its tightened credit standards, improvements in its subscriber base, and the success of its merger with Nextel Communications Inc.

Settlement papers were filed on Monday with the federal court in Wichita, Kansas.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
