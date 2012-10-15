Banks OK $21.1 bln loans to Softbank for Sprint deal -sources

TOKYO Oct 15 Four banks approved loans
totalling 1.65 trillion yen ($21.1 billion) to Softbank Corp
, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Monday, bringing the company closer to clinching a
$20 billion deal to take control of U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel
Corp.
Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
and Deutsche Bank will provide the loans to Softbank,
the sources said.
The four banks submitted a commitment letter to Softbank
promising the loans on Monday, they said.