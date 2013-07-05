版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 6日 星期六 03:22 BJT

FCC gives official nod to deals by SoftBank, Sprint, Clearwire

WASHINGTON, July 5 The Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced its official approval of two related deals by Sprint Nextel Corp, SoftBank Corp and Clearwire Corp.

The regulatory approval was the last hurdle for SoftBank's $21.6 billion bid to buy 78 percent of Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. wireless provider. Sprint's bid to buy out the portion of wireless company Clearwire that it doesn't already own faces a vote by minority shareholders on July 8.

"Today is a good day for all Americans who use mobile broadband services," FCC's Acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn said in a statement. "After thorough review, the Commission has found that the proposed Softbank-Sprint-Clearwire transactions would serve the public interest."

The FCC had the votes needed for approval on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐