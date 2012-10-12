Japanese banks considering $22.9 bln loan to Softbank

BRIEF-SweeGen says U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for co's sweetener
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
TOKYO Oct 12 Three large Japanese banks are considering providing 1.8 trillion yen ($22.9 billion) in syndicated loans to Softbank Corp, allowing the Japanese mobile carrier to bid for Sprint Nextel Corp, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The proposed syndicate includes Mizuho Financial Group Inc , Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, the sources said.
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit by a former Moody's Investors Service managing director and said he deserves none of the $863.8 million that Moody's agreed to pay to settle claims it inflated mortgage ratings prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.