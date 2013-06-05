UPDATE 4-Glass Lewis tells investors to hold off on Sprint-SoftBank vote

* Dish advanced in due diligence on Sprint-sources
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 4 Sprint Nextel Corp
shareholders should not vote on SoftBank Corp's
takeover bid on June 12 as Dish Network's rival $25.5
billion offer was still being reviewed, proxy advisory firm
Glass Lewis said on Tuesday.
Dish's proposal "appears to be a bona fide offer from an
interested and capable third-party" and is potentially superior
to SoftBank's $20.1 billion bid to buy 70 percent of Sprint, the
firm said.
It would be premature to vote on the Japanese company's bid
at a special meeting on June 12 while the No. 3 U.S. wireless
provider's board was still evaluating the Dish proposal, it
said.
The recommendation contrasts with that of bigger advisory
firm Institutional Shareholders Services last week. ISS told
investors to support SoftBank's proposal, even as it noted that
it had not analyzed Dish's rival bid.
Sprint declined to comment on the Glass Lewis advisory.
Dish said on Tuesday that it was continuing to review
Sprint's books. While Sprint continues to recommend the SoftBank
proposal, it is allowing Dish a closer look at its books because
that could result in a superior offer.
Dish is at an advanced stage in its due diligence on Sprint
and is trying to wrap up the process, three sources familiar
with the matter said. The sources declined to be named because
they were not authorized to talk publicly on the matter.
MERGER TANGLE
The fate of the battle over Sprint may be tied to another
takeover fight.
Dish is also challenging Sprint in a takeover battle for
smaller wireless service provider Clearwire Corp, which
has valuable wireless airwaves both companies want. Clearwire is
already majority owned by Sprint.
Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen on Tuesday defended his
company's $4.40 per share bid for Clearwire against Sprint's
claims on Monday that Clearwire could not accept Dish's offer
without breaking the law.
Ergen argued, however, that Clearwire could legally accept
Dish's offer without violating agreements with its existing
shareholders and dismissed Sprin's claims as "incorrect and
misleading."
For example, Ergen said, his request that Clearwire allow
Dish to pick three directors would involve a nomination process
that was "carefully designed to comply with applicable law and
the existing rights of Clearwire stockholders including Sprint."
Ergen also said Dish's offer would not require Sprint to
forfeit any of its rights as Clearwire's biggest shareholder.
"Nevertheless, Sprint does not and will not have the power
to trample the rights of Clearwire's special committee and its
minority stockholders to pursue a superior transaction," he
said.
Clearwire shareholders are due to vote on Sprint's offer to
buy out minority shareholders for $3.40 per share on June 13,
but a special committee for Clearwire is also reviewing Dish's
offer in the meantime.
Sprint declined to comment on Ergen's letter.
Clearwire did not respond directly to Dish's statement, but
said that its special committee continues to review the Dish
offer and has not changed its recommendation in favor of the
Sprint transaction.
Some analysts have been debating whether the Sprint meeting
should come before or after the Clearwire vote. But Sprint
spokesman Doug Duvall said on Tuesday that his company was still
moving ahead with the scheduled June 12 vote for SoftBank's bid.
Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources familiar with that matter,
reported earlier in the day that Sprint's board may consider
delaying the shareholder vote on the SoftBank deal as it was
waiting for a binding offer from Dish.
Clearwire shares closed down 11 cents, or 2.5 percent, at
$4.31 on Nasdaq before Dish issued its statement. Dish closed up
18 cents at $38.82, and Sprint edged up 4 cents to $7.26.