公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Japan's Softbank in talks to buy Sprint Nextel -NHK

TOKYO Oct 11 Japanese mobile phone carrier Softbank Corp is in talks to buy more than two-thirds of U.S.-based telecoms company Sprint Nextel Corp, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.

