Sprint says retired admiral Mike Mullen to oversee security

June 7 Mike Mullen, a retired admiral and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will join Sprint's board and serve as the company's security director if a deal with Japan's SoftBank Corp closes, Sprint said on Friday.

As part of a U.S. government review of their proposed deal, Sprint and SoftBank signed a National Security Agreement that includes board oversight of security issues. Other companies that have had such arrangements have historically opted for former military officers as well.
