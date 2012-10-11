Sprint may issue new shares as part of Softbank deal-source

NEW YORK Oct 11 Softbank Corp could
buy a roughly 70 percent stake in Sprint Nextel Corp
through a combination of newly issued shares and a tender offer
for existing shares, a source familiar with the situation said
on Thursday.
The possibility of issuing new shares, which would dilute
existing Sprint shareholders, is one of the options being
discussed, said the source, requesting anonymity because details
of these talks are not public.
Softbank is expected to take a stake that is currently
expected to range between two-thirds to three-fourths of Sprint,
the source said.
Although the talks are at an advanced stage, with an
announcement expected in the next several days, the final
structure has not yet been decided and could change, the source
cautioned.
Sprint and Softbank could not be immediately reached for
comment.