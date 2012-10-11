版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 19:06 BJT

Softbank in talks to buy majority of Sprint for more than $12.8 bln -source

TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's Softbank Corp is in talks to acquire a majority stake in Sprint Nextel, the No. 3 wireless carrier in the United States, for more than 1 trillion yen ($12.8 billion), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

