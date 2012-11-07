版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 20:47 BJT

Sprint to buy PCS spectrum, 585,000 clients from U.S. Cellular

Nov 7 Sprint Nextel Corp agreed to buy from United States Cellular Corp its businesses in Chicago, St. Louis, Central Illinois and three other Midwest markets for $480 million in cash and the assumption of some liabilities.

Sprint is acquiring personal communications service (PCS)spectrum, commonly used in mobile voice and data services, and about 585,000 customers, or about 10 percent of U.S. Cellular's total customer base.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐