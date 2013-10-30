Sprint demonstrates 1 gigabit wireless data speeds

Oct 30 Sprint Corp said on Wednesday it
has demonstrated ultra-fast wireless data speeds of 1
gigabits-per-second or about 16 times faster than its current
peak speeds, and rivaling the fastest wireline speeds.
The No. 3 U.S. mobile service provider, which is currently
upgrading its network, also said that given its spectrum assets,
it is "technically feasible" that it could offer speeds as high
as 2 gigabits/second.
The fastest speeds that Sprint's existing network reaches is
60 megabits-per-second under a service, currently available in
five cities, it calls Sprint Spark, according to the company.
Google Inc boasts 1 gigabit/second speeds on a fiber
network it built in Kansas City.
Sprint, 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp,
plans to use the latest technology and airwaves from its buyout
of Clearwire Corp to boost its network capacity.
The company said it plans to deploy Sprint Spark in about
100 of America's largest cities during the next three years. The
first markets with limited availability are New York, Los
Angeles, Chicago, Tampa and Miami.
Sprint expects 100 million people in the U.S. will have
Sprint Spark by the end of 2014.
It said that its high-speed service based on Long Term
Evolution (LTE) technology will have coverage for a population
of 250 million by mid 2014.
It said that the first smartphones with Sprint Spark
capability, that avail of the Clearwire spectrum, should be
available for sale in early November.