2013年 12月 14日

Sprint mulling bid for T-Mobile - report

Dec 13 Sprint Corp is mulling a bid for T-Mobile US, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

Sprint could launch a bid in the first half of 2014, the report said.

Sprint is the third largest carrier in the United States, while T-Mobile is the fourth. A tie-up between the two could raise concerns among government regulators.
