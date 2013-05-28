UPDATE 1-Sprint, SoftBank reach deal with U.S. over security concerns -WSJ

May 28 Sprint Nextel Corp and Japan's
SoftBank Corp reached an agreement in principle with
the U.S. government to address any national security concerns
arising from the Japanese company getting control of the U.S.
telecom carrier, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday,
citing sources.
As part of the agreement, the U.S. government will have a
veto over any equipment purchases by Sprint from new vendors, if
the two companies were to merge, the newspaper said.
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer had expressed strong concerns
on Friday about SoftBank's plan to buy a majority stake in
Sprint, warning it could expose the United States to Chinese
cyber attacks.
If Sprint gains control of Clearwire Corp and
SoftBank in turn gains control of Sprint, the Japanese company
has agreed to remove equipment made by China's Huawei
Technologies Co from Sprint's networks, the paper
reported.
Last week, Clearwire approved Sprint's sweetened buyout
offer after Sprint raised its bid to $3.40 per share, from $2.97
per share, for the 50 percent it does not already own.
SoftBank bid $20.1 billion last October for a 70 percent
stake in Sprint. Dish Network Corp countered with its
own $25.5 billion offer in April and quickly launched an
offensive to undermine SoftBank's standing with regulators and
the public.
Dish reiterated its warnings on Tuesday that a
Sprint-SoftBank tie-up poses national security risks.
"We believe the U.S. government should proceed with
deliberation and caution in turning over assets of national
strategic importance - such as the Sprint fiber backbone and
wireless networks - to a foreign-controlled entity with
significant ties to China," a spokesman said.
"Oversight and accountability for our national network
infrastructure is critical at a time when offshore attacks on
that infrastructure continue to rise," he added.
Sprint plans to form a four-person national security
committee, including a security director who will sit on
Sprint's board, the Journal reported.
A final agreement is likely to be reached in the coming
days, the paper reported.