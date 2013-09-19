版本:
Sprint, T-Mobile US opted not to apply for Canada auction entry

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday that they had not applied to participate in Canada's upcoming spectrum auction in time for Tuesday's deadline.

Bigger rival AT&T Inc declined to comment on whether or not it had submitted an application. Verizon Communications Inc said earlier this month that it was not interested in expanding into Canada.

