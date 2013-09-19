Sprint, T-Mobile US opted not to apply for Canada auction entry

BRIEF-Avid announces nomination of John Wallace to stand for election to its board
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday that they had not applied to participate in Canada's upcoming spectrum auction in time for Tuesday's deadline.
Bigger rival AT&T Inc declined to comment on whether or not it had submitted an application. Verizon Communications Inc said earlier this month that it was not interested in expanding into Canada.
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Encanto Potash activates Potash Trading Company in anticipation of exports to India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Criteo- On March 29, co, units entered amendment,restatement deal amending, restating multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated Sept 24, 2015