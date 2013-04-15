版本:
BRIEF-Sprint Nextel up 10.1 percent premarket after report DISH Network proposes merger

NEW YORK, April 15 Sprint Nextel Corp : * Up 10.1 percent to $6.85 in premarket after report DISH Network proposes merger
