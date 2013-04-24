版本:
BRIEF-Sprint says on schedule to close Softbank deal by July 1

April 24 Sprint Nextel Corp : * Says on schedule to close Softbank Corp deal by July 1 * Says Clearwire Corp deal also on schedule * Says special committee will determine whether DISH Network offer is

superior in due course * Sees return to positive net adds in the back half of the year
