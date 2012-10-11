版本:
中国
2012年 10月 11日 星期四 23:28 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint shares climb on heavy volume

NEW YORK Oct 11 Sprint Nextel Corp : * Shares rise 19 percent on volume of more than 318 million shares

