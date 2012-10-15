版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 18:57 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint Nextel up 8.4 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Oct 15 Sprint Nextel Corp : * Shares up 8.4 percent in premarket trading

