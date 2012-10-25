版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四

BRIEF-Sprint Nextel shares up 1.4 percent in premarket

NEW YORK Oct 25 Sprint Nextel Corp : * Shares up 1.4 percent in premarket

