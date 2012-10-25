BRIEF-Sprint Nextel shares up 1.4 percent in premarket

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
NEW YORK Oct 25 Sprint Nextel Corp : * Shares up 1.4 percent in premarket
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards