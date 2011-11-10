UPDATE 1-Sprott's quarterly profit rises amid bumpy markets

Nov 10 Sprott Inc (SII.TO), a Canadian asset
manager focusing on resources, said on Thursday that its
quarterly profit rose 4.1 percent, despite choppy equities
markets and global economic uncertainty.
Toronto-based Sprott said its third-quarter profit was
C$10.4 million, or 6 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$10
million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier, when
there were fewer shares outstanding.
"While we have positioned our portfolios defensively, in
line with our well-stated views on the weaknesses inherent in
the financial system, we were disappointed not to have
delivered better performance through the recent turmoil," Chief
Executive Officer Peter Grosskopf said in a statement.
The company said its assets under management rose to C$9.9
billion from C$6.5 billion a year earlier.
On Wednesday, Sprott declared a dividend of 3 Canadian
cents per common share for the quarter, payable on Dec. 2. The
company went public in 2008.
(Reporting by Pav Jordan and Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)