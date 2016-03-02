版本:
MOVES-Sprott Asset Management USA names Edward Coyne executive VP

March 2 Sprott Asset Management USA Inc, unit of Sprott Inc, named Edward Coyne as executive vice president and national sales manager.

Previously, Coyne was a principle and investment specialist at Royce & Associates. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

