Sprott Power raises annual dividend

June 8 Canada's Sprott Power Corp raised its annual dividend by 32.5 percent.

Sprott Power, which develops and operates renewable energy projects, approved a quarterly dividend of 1.325 Canadian cents per share, reflecting an increase in annual dividend to 5.3 Canadian cents per share.

